The Department of Health (DOH) said it will hold a two-day COVID-19 vaccination event in Palawan on April 25 and 26.

According to DOH MIMAROPA, vaccination targets are to increase the number of vaccinated individuals and the level of immunity in the province.

They encouraged the public to get their second dose and booster shots, particularly children ages 12 to 17 years old.

The vaccination activities will be held at assigned vaccination sites in different municipalities.

The DOH noted challenges in the lack of urgency to get booster shots, the spread of fake news, the presence of anti-vaccines in the region, and the limitation on manpower.

“Ang oportunidad na ito ay magsisilbing daan upang maipakita ang diwa ng bayanihan sa lalawigan. Gagawin ng ahensya ang lahat upang maging ang mga Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDA) ay maabot,” DOH-CHD MIMAROPA said.

On the basis of the data recorded on April 21, around 402,552 or 51.74 percent of the 778,000 target were fully vaccinated and 52,282 or 6.72 percent were partially vaccinated, while 36,180 individuals also got their booster shots.