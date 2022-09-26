- Advertisement by Google -

Heavy to moderate rains are expected to prevail over the province of Palawan due to the southwest monsoon, even as typhoon Karding moves west-northwestward away from the country’s landmass.

Weather specialist Ana Clauren-Jorda said at the 11 am forecast that even though Karding is moving away from the landmass, PAGASA is closely monitoring the effect of the southwest monsoon over areas in the western section of the country including Palawan.

Typhoon Karding was estimated at 220 kilometers (km) west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan with maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 180 kph. It is moving west-northwest at 30 kph.

“Habang papalayo ng area of responsibility ay papalayo ang epekto sa ating bansa ngunit binabantayan pa rin natin ang southwest monsoon o habagat dahil nakakaapekto pa rin ito sa western section ng Central Luzon hanggang Visayas. Kaya may mga moderate to heavy rains sa Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro at Palawan,” she said.

- Advertisement -

Karding is forecast to maintain its intensity while leaving the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) between 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The seaboard at the western section of the country affected by the southwest monsoon will observe moderate to rough sea conditions reaching 3 meters wave height. It is dangerous for sea travelers and fishermen using small seacrafts.

The tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 is raised over central and western portions of Pangasinan, Zambales, the western portion of Tarlac and the northwestern portion of Pampanga. PAGASA may remove the TWCS as Karding continuously moves away from the landmass.

PAGASA is also monitoring another tropical storm outside PAR but stated that it is less likely to enter the country’s area of responsibility. The tropical storm Kulap was located northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 65 kph and gustiness of up to 80 kph. Kulap has no direct effect on the country’s landmass and is moving west-northwest.

BILLBOARD SPACE FOR LEASE | Start your business with us.

Located at Chinatown Center Palawan Corner Bonoan, Valencia Street Puerto Princesa City Palawan. For more info contact us 0917-773-3556.

About Post Author

Rachel Ganancial is one of the senior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts