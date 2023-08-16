Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, Occidentla Mindoro, and the Visayas will see mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated-scattered rain showers and thunderstorms this Thursday morning due to the southwest monsoon.

PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja said light to moderate winds from the southwest to west will prevail over the same areas with slight to moderate seas.

“Ngayong araw, dahil sa habagat, asahan ang maulang panahon sa lalawigan ng Palawan. Asahan ang makulimlim na panahon umaga pa lamang na sasamahan na ng mga pag-ulan. Light to moderate with at times heavy yan so mag-ingat sa mga posibleng pagbaha,” Estareja said.

In the remaining parts of Luzon, hot and humid weather can still be expected, accompanied by occasional brief episodes of rain; however, there are no anticipated instances of a low-pressure area entering the Philippine area of responsibility in the upcoming days.

The affected regions because of the southwest monsoon also include Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), and Southern Leyte.