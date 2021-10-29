Palawan hospitals will begin vaccinating minors with comorbidities on Saturday, said a top official from the regional Department of Health (DOH) office.

Three Palawan hospitals – the Northern Palawan Provincial Hospital in Taytay, the Southern Palawan Provincial Hospital in Brooke’s Point, and the Palawan MMG-Cooperative Hospital in Puerto Princesa City – will be initiating the roll-out.

Members of the target age group, which consists of teens aged 12-17, were selected by their attending physicians, according to DOH MIMAROPA assistant regional director Vilma Diez. Those who are scheduled for inoculation should be accompanied by a parent or guardian, with the appropriate documents in hand.

“Ang mga mag-aaccomapany, dapat may dala ring proof ng relationship nila sa minor na babakunaha, katulad ng birth certificate,” she said in an interview on Thursday.

Vaccines to be used will be Pfizer and Moderna, since only these two brands have been granted emergency use authorization (EUA).

All over the country, various methods have been used to select minors with comorbidities, such as through mobile apps or through websites. However, for Palawan, Diez stated that target recipients were identified through the recommendation of attending physicians.

“Usually, nagagawa ang masterlist through mobile apps. Pero for Palawan, ang nangyari ay kumuha kami ng information sa mga doctors, sa mga nasa pedia, para malaman kung sino ang mga patient nila at ‘yon ang mga babakunahan,” Diez said.

The country first did its pilot vaccination rollout in top Metro Manila hospitals mid-October, while nationwide roll-out for all minors will be on November 3, according to vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, Jr. Meanwhile, DOH undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje told national news outlets that they aim to vaccinate 80 per cent of 12-million children by December.