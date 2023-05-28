Team Palawan emerged as champions in the boxing competition held during the MIMAROPA Meet in Romblon on May 25.

The team showcased an impressive performance, bringing home seven gold medals, one silver, and two bronze medals after defeating six opponents from other provinces.

Based on a report from Princess Urduja Elementary School, among the gold medalists were Cris Jericho Patajo from Narra for the Bantamweight division, 51-54 kgs., Gulliver Laguerta in the 46-48 kgs. school boys category and John Reeve Vinoya for the pin weight, 44-46 kgs. division.

Meanwhile, Lucas Gabriel Macaraeg from El Nido secured the silver medal in the 54-51 kgs. category. Jono Sanchez from San Vicente and Raffy Dubao from Aborlan both claimed the gold in the 46-48 kgs. minimum weight division. Aljay Alforte from Quezon earned the gold medal in the 48-51 kgs. flyweight category.

Following the triumph of Team Palawan, the team will now prepare for the upcoming Palarong Pambansa to be held in Marikina City.

