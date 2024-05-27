Jezreel Tuan was the first in her family to graduate from college, gaining her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Palawan State University’s (Palawan SU) campus in Narra. Another surprise followed on May 24, when they found out that she ranked 10th on the March 2024’s Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers.

She was the fourth of the Tuan family’s five children, and started reviewing for the LEPT upon her graduation last year. She noted that her family’s support was her main inspiration in finishing her degree.

“Ang pagtuturo, childhood dream ko po talaga siya. Ang gusto ko sana ay secondary [education], kaso nung time nay un dito sa [Palawan SU] Narra, wala pog inoffer na program na iyon. Ayoko naman g umalis kasi kung malayo pa ako, magbabayad pa si papa ng boarding house, kaya pinursue ko yung EEd,” she said.

“Pangarap din ito ni papa [ang maging guro] at natuwa ako na natupad ko siya, pero pangarap ko din siya personally,” she added.

Her close relationship with her family proved to be a constant source of her wellbeing. When Jezreel took a nap the noon of May 24 to sleep off the stress of waiting for the results, it was her uncles who woke her up with the news of her top ranking.

“Sinabi ko na gusto ko ako yung makakita, kaso wala rin akong load nung time na iyon. Biglang yun, may mga nag-congrats na sa akin, nagsabi na top 10 nga daw ako. (…) Wala pong kaba talaga, pagkagising ko kasi bigla agad sinabi na pasado ako,” she recalled.

Jezreel noted that the relief she felt during the results was markedly opposite what she felt when studying. She had enrolled in Polaris review center in Puerto Princesa City, but she had also supplemented that with watching any and all videos she can find online that drilled LEPT questions and exams.

She did this based on the advice of a friend who said that if she were to achieve her dream of being a topnotcher, that she had to do self-reviews in her own time. Thus, Jezreel researched for different references, and watched every drill session on YouTube and Facebook that she came across every day.

Jezreel said that for the last three months before the exam, her boarding house in Puerto was covered wall-to-wall in manila paper, full of information she found to be useless once faced with the actual exam.

“Bago ako mag-take ng exam nag-desire ako na gusto kong makapasa ,gusto kong magtop. Pero nung nandun na ako sa mismong room, nung binasa ko yung unang question sinabi ko ‘Grabe talaga, sana makapasa ako,’ kasi wala po talagang ten percent ng buong [exam] yung alam ko, yung familiar,” Jezreel shared.

“Pagtapos ng exam lutang ako, ewan ko kung totoo pa yung nangyari na iyon kasi sa sborang tagal ng preparation, tapos pagdating doon ang bilis. Tapos di pa ako sure sa mga sagot ko. Pagkatapos na pagkatapo sng exam habang naglalakad ako nagpe-pray na talaga ako.”

She noted that her classmates had also talked of the same expectations with the LEPT exam, and that she couldn’t express how she felt coming back to her boarding house and her reviewers.

Now, Jezreel wants to apply for a teaching position in a college while she studies for her masters degree.

“Pinakamapapayo ko sa mga educ graduates na gustong mag-take ng LEPT or nangangarap na maging teacher na magkaroon sila ng goal. Mag-desire sila, mag-dream sila kasi yung nangangarap ka ng mataas, iba iyon. Dapat mataas talaga. Iba din yung naging preparation ko doon kasi gusto ko maging topnotcher, kaya dapat mangarap ng mataas din talaga. And pray, pray, pray din,” she stated.