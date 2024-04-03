The Palawan State University (Palawan SU) has suspended its policy on the wearing of uniforms on campus in consideration of the extreme heat prevailing in the city.

In an announcement issued Monday, April 1, all employees and students are allowed to wear attire that is both comfortable and suitable for them.

The advisory was issued by the university in light of the extreme heat being experienced in the province and in the city, as indicated by the heat index report by the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), applicable to all campuses throughout the province, starting from April 2–30.

Likewise, the university will also implement a hybrid class schedule on all campuses “in consideration of the well-being of students and faculty affected by an extreme heat condition being experienced” in the province on April 3–14.

The announcement made on Tuesday also instructed chairpersons of the departments and college secretaries to monitor online classes to ensure the attendance of faculty members during the classes.

Furthermore, the conduct of hybrid classes may be suspended or extended depending on the necessity and at the discretion of the university president.

The announcements were based on Office of the University President (OUP) Memorandum Circular (MC) nos. 1216 for the suspension of wearing uniforms and 1252 for the implementation of hybrid classes, dated April 1 and 2, respectively.