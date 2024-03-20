EduRank, an independent organization that lists universities on research output and other aggregate data found online, listed Palawan State University (Palawan SU) as the 34th most prominent university in the Philippines, out of 229 other universities within the country.

The EduRank website is run by DataJam, a nonprofit organization of software scientists that uses data science to evaluate academic performance worldwide, based on publicly-available online metrics.

Claire Mendoza, public information officer for Palawan SU, mentioned in an interview on March 18 that the university’s ranking went up from the previous year.

“Nasa newspaper [ang EduRank] in general circulation sa buong Philippines, inaabangan yan ng lahat ng SUCs. (…) I believe previously nasa 41 tayo, and from 41 naging 34th [nationwide] tayo, pero hindi ko sure yung rating ng Palawan SU for the previous years,” Mendoza added.

Mendoza said that the university’s EduRank might yet change, as the data sources used by DataJam hasn’t updated their sources to include the recent academic year.

Mendoza noted that those recent Palawan SU alumni were topnotchers in their board exams, namely Manilyn Sayson, who ranked 6th in the September 2023 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers, and Godfrey Correa who topped the 2023 Civil Engineering Licensure Exam.

However, EduRank’s feature of notable alumni isn’t limited to those who matriculated from the said university. Their ranking methodology consisted of 45% research performance, 45% “non-academic prominence”, and 10% notable alumni.

They calculated research performance based on the number of publications and citations publicly available on the OpenAlex website, while “non-academic prominence” was measured through the search engine operator (SEO) Ahrefs, which tracked the number of backlinks to a university from other sites.

The alumni score simply reflected the number of page views on an alumni’s page on all 43 Wikidata sites.

Since their parent company DataJam’s inception in 2021, EduRank has listed the current President Bongbong Marcos as the 18th most notable “alumni” from the University of Oxford, despite only receiving a special diploma.

The “self-collected” data, according to the methodology page on the website, was used by EduRank to measure the performance and prominence of 14,131 universities from 183 countries worldwide without data tampering from the said universities.