The provincial government and Palawan State University have inked a partnership towards cooperative development in the province.

Palawan Governor Dennis M. Socrates and PalSU President Dr. Ramon M. Docto led the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Wednesday, November 15, at the Governor’s Conference Room in the provincial capitol. Gina S. Socrates, Provincial Cooperative Development Officer, Provincial Administrator Atty. Jethro M. Palayon, Dr. Evelyn B. Tomas, Dean of the College of Business and Accountancy at PSU, Associate Dean Dr. Lynette T. Zambales, and a number of faculty members were present for the MOU signing.

The agreement aims to establish a close collaboration between the Provincial Cooperative Development Office (PCDO) of the Provincial Government and PSU-CBA.

This partnership seeks to advance an effective welfare and development program for cooperatives in the province.

PCDO also vowed to conduct training sessions and lectures for PSU students pursuing degrees in business administration and accounting.

“I feel happy and excited that we were able to finally formalize our partnership with PSU. I am eagerly looking towards a future of greater collaboration with them, particularly in the conduct of research, training, and other related studies,” said PCD Officer Gina Socrates.

Docto conveyed his gratitude for the long-standing collaboration between Palawan SU and the provincial government.

“The relationship between PSU and the Provincial Government of Palawan is profound. I hope it will deepen further. Thank you for considering us as your partner,” Docto said.

Socrates, optimistic about the partnership’s potential, expressed his hope for fruitful outcomes following the formalization of the MOU.

“I hope this MOU will produce much good,” Socrates remarked.