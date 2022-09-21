- Advertisement by Google -

Over 5,740 students in Palawan have received financial aid from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), as of September 16.

Marical Dela Vega-Urdas, DSWD MIMAROPA crisis intervention section head and educational assistance focal person, said on Wednesday that the educational assistance distribution will be until September 24 after the six Saturday distribution period.

In addition to Calamianes scheduled for Saturday, she claimed that they had already distributed to other municipalities in Palawan.

“Sa last Saturday po ay nakaschedule kami sa Linapacan, Culion, Coron at Busuanga—the rest ay napuntahan na natin. After ng distribution dito ay malalaman natin kung ilan ang total na nabigyan natin,” she said.

Photo courtesy of DSWD MIMAROPA/Balabac

According to DSWD MIMAROPA data, a total of P11.8 million had been distributed to Palaweños in different municipalities.

It also showed that 2,432 beneficiaries are elementary, 1,417 are high school students, 968 are senior high school students, and 924 in college

Recently, the department has stopped accepting applications due to the volume of those seeking assistance. The department stressed that the budget allocation of P1.5-billion is only for limited beneficiaries.

“Hindi na po tayo nagresume ng application dahil sobrang dami na ng applications, sapat na sapat na ang mga nakapag apply. Kung mago-open pa kami at limited din naman ang funds ay wala din naman [kaming maibibigay],” Urdas said.

“Ang kabuuan na pondo ay P1.5 billion at hinati-hati lang ito ng napakaraming mga regions depende sa dami ng target population, sa MIMAROPA ay medyo maliit lang kaya sinisiguro natin na mahati-hati talaga ito sa 73 LGUa,” she added.

The DSWD reported that a total of P42,564,000 in aid had already been given to 19,842 students in the entire region.

The program falls under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) of DSWD, and it offers cash assistance to students in need in order to lessen their financial load, which includes paying for tuition, school supplies, and transportation expenses.

“Regular program naman ito ng DSWD at mayroon pa rin kaming ibang ica-cater galing sa pondo pero ito kasi naging six saturdays para special na maaccommodate at mabigay ang para sa educational assistance for students in crisis,” she said.

Urdas stressed that students who did not receive support may reapply next year if they are still qualified. The educational assistance will finish on September 24.

She also underlined that the social worker will evaluate and appraise each applicant.

“Pwede silang magreapply provided na talagang students in crisis sila ay pwede silang magapply pero hindi na online. Mayroon tayong mga extension offices at paalala din natin na ang mga LGUs ay nagbibigay din ng educational assistance,” Urdas said.

