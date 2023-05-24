Two teams from Palawan emerged as big winners at the prestigious Shell NXplorers: The Bright Ideas Challenge (TBIC)

Palawan National School’s FarmHer Innovators, an all-female student team introduced the Veggie Crate Tracker and the Mark-It App, which measure the weight and freshness of produce while notifying market vendors about harvest details and tracking surplus and shortage in different clusters.

The concept aims to address surplus, shortage, and the supply of produce. Known as , the

Anna Leonora Rodriguez, a team member, explained, “Our project aims to solve three problems that we have identified through ocular surveys and observations in our community.”

FarmHer Innovators received P100,000 for their achievement, while Palawan National School was awarded P50,000 to enhance their STEM program.

Team Thinkerbells from Puerto Princesa City National Science High School, also from Palawan, who received the Merit Award.

Their project focused on developing cement using discarded seashells as substitutes for traditional raw materials such as limestone.

Shell NXplorers selected ten teams as finalists out of the 30 proposals received this year. Each team presented innovative projects addressing sustainable solutions for food, water, and energy challenges.

The judging panel comprised Paulo Gavino, Business Advisor for the Office of the Country Chair of Shell companies in the Philippines; Stanley Siahetiong, Sustainability Manager for Shell Pilipinas Corporation; Eliza Peralta, Senior Education Program Specialist of the Department of Education (DepEd); Zen Dimalanta, Program Director of the Philippine Development Foundation (PhilDev); and Engr. Marvin Dela Cruz, Senior Science Research Specialist of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

Serge Bernal, Vice President for Corporate Relations of Shell Pilipinas Corporation, encouraged the participants to leverage their scientific and engineering expertise to become catalysts for change, both in the Philippines and around the world.

“To our participants today, you are this country’s next generation of scientists and engineers. Equipping yourselves with strength in these subjects is tantamount to possessing the power to change the world. I look to you to use that strength to become changemakers that help the Philippines and the world move forward,” Bernal said.

About Post Author