Long weekends and experiences in a destination topped most Filipinos’ considerations when planning a trip locally or abroad, a survey from 2023 to the early part of the year found.

Travel Pulse 2024, a study conducted by travel booking platform Klook, showed that 73 percent of Filipinos like to take advantage of long weekends, planning staycations, and other bookings during special occasions.

The study also found that 63 percent of those who have plans of traveling in 2024 have already booked tickets, accommodations, or activities for their trip, most likely in anticipation of the long weekends and other special occasions.

From 2022, Klook Philippines general manager Michelle Ho said bookings through their platform also tripled, with the average cart size of its user increasing by 21 percent last year.

“2023 was definitely a great year for tourism recovery, and this growth mirrors a collective yearning to explore and gain new experiences. We’re happy to see that Filipinos have fully embraced the joy of traveling again,” she said in a presentation on Tuesday.

Ho said travelers are also becoming “more intentional” when booking for their trips, looking for staycations or destinations that offer more experience

“In the Philippines, staycation is here to stay. When it comes to long weekends and quick getaways, a lot of Filipinos still choose to go on staycations and really having more experiential stays when they travel with their family and friends,” she said.

Ho cited Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Singapore as an example that “with the right experience, with the right product,” a destination can capture the demand no matter the price.

“People these days are willing to travel for new experiences, for experiences that they want to share with their loved ones,” she said.

For Klook alone, at least 10 percent of its buyers for Taylor Swift-related packages in Singapore came from the Philippines.

Boracay, Palawan still

The survey also found that Tagaytay, Baguio, Batangas, Boracay, and Palawan remain as popular domestic destination for Filipinos.

Those who traveled in 2023 and early 2024 visited the five destinations, and attractions most near Metro Manila and accessible by land transportation.

This is supported by Klook’s findings, indicating Filipino preferences for having road trips with friend groups of three to six people.

At least 92 percent of the survey respondents also said they already have plans to travel domestically in 2024.

When booking and planning transportation, accommodations, and activities, the majority of Filipino travelers generally set budgets of ₱15,000 to ₱30,000 for their local trips, which usually last up to four to six days, likely to maximize the exploration and relaxation in their chosen destinations.

Meanwhile, the study said 76 percent of the respondents are already making plans to travel abroad.

When Filipinos planned overseas trips in 2023 and early 2024, the study found they visited nearby destinations such as Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, and Thailand, prioritizing sightseeing, shopping, and outdoor adventures.

The majority of Filipino travelers typically budget around ₱15,000 to ₱50,000 for their overall spending, Klook said.

In addition, it observed that social media plays a huge role in the present travel landscape, with millennials (90 percent) and Gen Zs (100 percent) gathering travel-related information online.

Facebook, which is preferred by millennials, was considered the go-to platform for travel-related information, followed by YouTube, TikTok (preferred by Gen Zs), and Instagram, closely tied together in ranking. (PNA)