The Provincial Veterinary Office (ProVet) has increased surveillance of the province’s entrance ports in order to protect its hog sector from the Asian swine fever (ASF), which has emerged in Marinduque.

Dr. Darius Mangcucang, officer-in-charge of ProVet, said monitoring of the entry points in Palawan has been rigorous since ASF was discovered in Marinduque, including blood collection from farms, backyards, and slaughterhouses, to maintain its status as a “green zone”.

He said local government units (LGUs) and the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) are helping them in conducting the surveillance activities.

“Ipinagmamalaki natin na ang lalawigan ng Palawan ay kabilang sa green zone. Isa tayo sa may kakayahang magsuplay ng baboy sa Maynila,” he said.

- Advertisement -

“Iyon ang iniingatan natin, na mapanatili ang lugar [natin] bilang green zone dahil malaking epekto sa ekonomiya ang sakit na ASF kaya ginagawa natin ang lahat”, added Dr. Mangcucang.

He said they have also increased the number of quarantine personnel to check on cargo entry in the ports of Rio Tuba and Buliluyan in Balabac and others, making sure that even by-products that have no permit and certificate from the point of origin will not be allowed to enter Palawan.

Sprays to contain the ASF are also distributed, including foot baths in piers and airports.