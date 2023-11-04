The acronym for Palawan State University is now “Palawan SU” instead of “PSU,” a change prompted by its similarity in name to other state universities in the Philippines, according to a university administration representative.

Bal Bantillo, Palawan SU public relations, information, and media officer (PRIMO), explained that the rebranding this year was an internal decision within the school’s administration. The university committed to this action after mistakenly receiving accreditation documents and other files from similarly branded schools, such as Pangasinan State University, also shortened to PSU.

He pointed out that the mistakenly sent documents resulted from the university’s system digitization, which included various aspects such as the transition to corporate student emails used since the commencement of blended learning in 2020, the implementation of the Open Library system, and the development of the student-faculty university portal.

“Kapag sinearch mo ang PSU online, lalabas yung sa Pangasinan, or yung Penn State University. Medyo mahirap ma-access yung mismong mga sites na para sa atin,” Bantillo said.

He further clarified that the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) identified at least four other universities across the country using the acronym PSU. However, Pangasinan State University emerged as the top result in Google Search for PSU in the Philippines.

As of the publication of this article, the website main.psu.edu.ph for Pangasinan State University appeared as the first result for PSU in Google Search. Meanwhile, Palawan State University’s main website, psu.palawan.edu.ph, was found three links down, following the definition for “Power Supply Unit.”

The use of the PSU acronym as a prefix for Facebook pages of different university organizations, according to Bantillo, resulted in confusion among casual visitors, including parents and stakeholders, who often mistook one school’s page for another.

“Nag launching na kami last year na instead of using the acronym na PSU or PalSU, gamitin ang Palawan SU for online branding kasi pangit pakinggan pag ginamit ang “PalSU” kasi Cuyonon, alam mo naman, parang palpak. Sa online presence, why not use Palawan SU?” Bantillo noted.

At the beginning of this academic year, the university changed the acronym on certain Facebook pages to “PalSU.” However, an internal memo dated October 25 now mandates the use of “Palawan SU” in all future conversations and communications.

When attempting to change it again from “PalSU” to “Palawan SU,” this couldn’t be done because Facebook enforces a 60-day waiting period before permitting additional name changes. Bantillo is hoping that after this waiting period, they can already rebrand online.

He said the committee recognizes that it will take time for “Palawan SU” to become widely accepted in everyday language. But he assured that the physical artifacts, emblems, and other symbols of the school that contain the PSU acronym will stay as such.

“Katulad nung PSU hymn, kinakanta pa rin wala pong problema. Ang purpose lang natin neto ay sa online transactions lang para di magkagulo-gulo sa ibang universities,” he said.

“Since 1965 tayo na-establish. Naging state university tayo nung nineties, pero Palawan Teacher’s College tayo dati. Noon, wala namang problema kasi di naman tayo nag-aappear online, pero ngayon lang tayo nagkachallenge ng ganyan dahil sa presence ng websites natin,” he added.