Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco officially opened the Central Philippines Tourism Expo (CPTEx) at SM City Puerto Princesa on Friday, where six regions are participating in the mall-wide exhibit, featuring various cultural and heritage spots from their respective areas.

The booths around SM Puerto Princesa were manned by tourism representatives from the Mimaropa, Bicol, Calabarzon, Eastern, Western, and Central Visayas regions.

From July 19-21, these booths will offer informative pamphlets, CPTEx-exclusive tour packages, and local freebies and products from their respective DOT-accredited areas.

“We all take great pride in as far as our tourism portfolio is concerned, not to mention the fact that Central Philippines has been celebrated all over the world for its award-winning destinations, as well as all of its multidimensional products that it’s able to provide for our tourists,” Frasco said.

Frasco said that the CPTEx is part of a five-year National Tourism Development Plan under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., which aims to cement the Philippines as a tourism powerhouse in Asia by 2028.

This CPTEx is the second iteration of the event, with last year’s expo held in Iloilo City in June 2023. The second iteration of the Luzon Travel Expo was held in Baguio in November 2023, while the second Mindanao Tourism Expo was in Cagayan de Oro in April 2024.

Frasco said that CPTEx would expand tourism by encouraging local business growth through interregional cooperation.

“However, tourism can only flourish if we expand our perspective to the other interventions necessary for its development. That includes infrastructure,” she noted, bringing up the DOT’s recent joint projects with the Department of Public Works and Highways, and the Department of Transportation to encourage tourist growth and mobility.

She cited the Tourist Rest Areas in Roxas and Brooke’s Point as part of these efforts.

Present during the event were 2nd Congressional District Representative Jose Chavez Alvarez, Palawan provincial governor Victorino Dennis Socrates, Puerto Princesa City Mayor Lucilo Bayron, City Tourism Officer Toto Alvior, the provincial and city council, and DOT representatives from each of the regions.