Fifty technical and vocational scholars under the Alay sa Kabataan Program of the Provincial Government are set to depart for Laguna today, November 23, for a 6-month Electromechanics Technology course at the Dualtech Training Center.

The scholars, aged 18 to 30, are out-of-school youth (OSY) hailing from different towns, consisting of six youths from Brooke’s Point, eight from Sofronio Española, nine from Narra, 12 from Dumaran, six from Roxas, and nine from Taytay.

In a briefing held Wednesday, November 22, at the Centennial Pavilion of the provincial capitol, Maria Victoria Baaco, program manager of the Alay sa Kabataan Program, explained the details of their journey and enrollment at the Dualtech Training Center in Canlubang, Laguna.

Baaco clarified that the Provincial Government will cover the scholars’ tuition and training fees, accommodation, and free meals for six months.

The scholars will also receive airfare to Manila, with each student eligible for up to P 100,000 in financial assistance to cover associated expenses.

After the six-month educational period, the scholars will undergo on-the-job training with partner companies of the training center, where they will receive the necessary allowances.

Staff members from the Alay sa Kabataan Program, under the direction of Baaco, will be with the scholars to formally endorse and support them at the training facility.

This marks the second batch of scholars to pursue the course at Dualtech Training Center, following the initial group of 48 scholars sent on November 15.

The “Prescribing Comprehensive Guidelines Governing the Grant of Education Financial Assistance Under the SPS Alay sa Kabataan Scholarship Program of the Provincial Government to Technical, Vocational, and College Students in the Province of Palawan and Appropriating Needed Funding Allocation Therefor” Provincial Ordinance No. 3164-A series of 2023 established the scholarship program.

Expressing gratitude, the scholars thanked Governor Socrates for the chance to pursue technical and vocational courses through the scholarship program.

They pledged to excel in their studies, graduate, and secure gainful employment.

The provincial government also appealed to those interested in applying for the scholarship program. They may visit the office of the SPS Alay sa Kabataan Program at the provincial capitol.