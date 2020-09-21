Palawan sees slowdown in new active COVID-19 cases

Coron remains as the town with the highest number of active and recorded cases.

Palawan saw a slowdown in new COVID-19 occurrence this week (September 14-19) after reaching a record-high of positive in the previous week.

However, this week also saw a spike in active cases Tuesday (September 15) after 16 persons were infected.

The province recorded a total of 25 new cases this week, with only seven new reported from Puerto Princesa City.

Tuesday saw the highest single-day record at 16 new cases, all of which are from the municipalities. Busuanga, Narra, and San Vicente recorded 1 new case each. The island town of Magsaysay saw four new cases, while Coron reported eight new cases the same day.

Among Coron’s eight cases, four are workers at the rural health unit (RHU). On Wednesday (September 17), Coron health chief Dr. Alan Guintapan told Palawan News that the office will undergo disinfection and swab testing of personnel and reopen Monday (September 21). He also stated that all consultations will be through the phone in the meantime.

The other four patients are all Coron locals who have no history of travel. The town now has a total of 37 active cases and a total of 70 recorded cases with 1 recorded death.

The remaining towns without any recorded cases are Linapacan, Cagayancillo, Balabac, and the Kalayaan group of islands.

(With reports from Romar Miranda, Ruth Rodriguez, Jane Tumalac, and Patricia Laririt)