Thirteen scholars from the provincial government who pursued medicine have successfully passed the Physician Licensure Examination held in October.

The newly licensed doctors include Dr. Patrick Franco V. Payuyo from Aborlan; Dr. Christine Joy F. Gammad, Dr. Gisele Alyssa D. Portales, and Dr. Jarney Dyenn C. Bito-onon from Narra; Dr. Grace T. Villanueva from Quezon; Dr. Karl Wesley E. Dillozon from Bataraza; Dr. Joshua Benjamin R. Grapa and Dr. Carla Elize G. Derain from Brooke’s Point; Dr. Nicole Anne B. Palay and Dr. Christine P. Salazar from Cuyo; Dr. Christian M. Dela Torre from Magsaysay; and Dr. Justine Keith E. Abuel and Dr. Jansen O. Saldajeno from Puerto Princesa.

These scholars are part of the 11th batch of medical scholars under the provincial government’s SPS Alay sa Kabataan-Programang Pang-Edukasyon para sa Palaweño (PPP).

The program aims to support deserving students pursuing medicine and other medically related courses.

To date, a total of 75 medical scholars sponsored by the Provincial Government have passed the examination and are now practicing doctors.

Many are serving in various hospitals managed by the Provincial Government across different municipalities of Palawan. Their service commitment is equivalent to the number of years they received scholarship support.

Governor Dennis M. Socrates hopes that this scholarship program will continue to strengthen both the education and healthcare sectors in the province by adding more medical professionals to serve in Palawan.