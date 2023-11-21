Twenty scholars under the SPS Alay sa Kabataan Program, sponsored by the provincial government, have successfully passed the midwife licensure examination that took place earlier this month.

The newly licensed midwives are graduates of the Diploma in Midwifery Program at Palawan State University. They include Marnel B. Ortez; Faye Chenevix C. Barone; Karla Angelika A. Buñi; Ivy Mae M. Celestre of Narra; Leslie Ann A. Alaska of Linapacan; Alexandra V. Ayeras of San Vicente; Chisi Jeiel Y. Basilisco; Elena Jhoy C. Garcia; Germaine Mae D. Gilarma; Zephania P. Lariosa; Ma. Angela Nicole D. Ramirez; Kizzy L. Zaragosa of Taytay; Alexa Mae B. Cutamora of El Nido; Analea G. Daquer of Roxas; Kaye Margiebeth A. Esmeralda and Shanelle Angelie G. Gapuzan of Roxas; Gizelle E. Mesa of Rizal; Cherie Ann F. Miraflores of Dumaran; Roselle V. Pulao of Quezon, and Ellaine A. Visabella of Coron.

The provincial government, through the SPS Alay sa Kabataan Program, provided support to these scholars, aiming to assist deserving students pursuing medical-related courses like Midwifery.

Maria Victoria Baaco, program manager of SPS Alay sa Kabataan, highlighted that, in addition to the scholarship grant, 12 of the scholars also availed financial assistance amounting to P30,000.

This financial aid covers necessary expenses for processing documents, review materials, and examination fees.

Governor Dennis Socrates expressed the program’s broader objective, stating that aside from empowering scholars, also aims to strengthen the health sector in the province by producing additional medical professionals.

These professionals are expected to contribute to various provincial hospitals managed by the Provincial Government across municipalities in Palawan.