Palawan salvages win vs Cordoba in PCA chess

Palawan Queen’s Gambit edged Cordoba, 11-10, for its fourth win in the final phase of eliminations in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines All-Filipino Conference Wednesday night.

Mikee Suede clinched the victory for Palawan by defeating Dione Patrick Mendoza in 78 moves of a Nimzovich Defense to forge an 8-6 decision in the rapid section. This wiped out a 4-3 edge by Cordoba in the blitz section.

Top board Shania Mae Mendoza defeated National Master Edsel Montoya for the second time and Catherine Secopito beat Allan Pasion as Palawan’s top two players opened scoring in the rapid section. Marie Antoinette San Diego and Jesibel Maberit drew their games but Carmelita Abanes and Marife dela Torre lost, setting the stage for Suede’s deciding match.