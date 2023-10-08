Many rivers in Palawan adversely affected by quarrying and natural causes need rehabilitation to return their ecological health and functionality.

In response to the urgent need for action, a team from the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) in Mimaropa is scheduled to visit Palawan this month. Their primary goal is to assess the current condition of the rivers and develop a comprehensive plan to facilitate their rehabilitation and restoration.

Mining and Quarry Regulatory Program (MQRP) director Rowel Magarce announced this during an Arampangan news briefing on Friday, October 6. He said MGB Regional Director Felizardo Cagad Jr. is set to arrive and preside over a Provincial Mining and Regulatory Board (PMRB) meeting scheduled for October 10.

He said one of the agenda items will involve deliberating the PMRB’s approval of an initiative to conduct river rehabilitation efforts. This stemmed from the increased incidents of flooding experienced by numerous municipalities in the province following Typhoon Odette.

In addition, several rivers require rehabilitation due to damaged caused by quarrying, which entails the removal of large amounts of rock and soil to meet the demand for construction materials, including aggregates.

The PMRB’s initiative for river rehabilitation was approved in December 2022 and subsequently signed by Governor Dennis Socrates in January 2023.

Following the approval of the recommendation, municipal governments, including Brooke’s Point, Narra, Sofronio Española, Aborlan, Quezon, Roxas, and Brooke’s Point, have submitted a steady influx of requests for river rehabilitation.

Magarce also noted that they have given the green light for surface clearing rehabilitation in certain towns, which will be good for three to six months.

“Gawa nga noong Typhoon Odette, may mga ilog ng binaha. May mga nangyari din noong nakaraang taon, especially sa mga bayan ng Brooke’s Point, Sofronio Española, bagama’t yon ay ulan lang, ay mayroong mga pagbaha. Nakita ng lokal na pamahalaan na mukhang kailangang irehab yong ating mga ilog,” he said.

“River rehabilitation—hindi dredging, hindi desilting—kinakaykay lang nila yong surface ng ilog, hinahawan lang nila para yong natural flow or course ng water ay bumalik sa dati,” added Magarce.

He stated that the rehabilitation work being done focuses on improving the river’s health and water quality using various approaches such as bank stabilization and water quality monitoring, without physically removing sediment and debris from riverbeds and banks

Magarce explained that the MGB, along with its team of geologists, will be responsible for evaluating recommendations and selecting rivers in need of comprehensive restoration efforts. This topic would be on the agenda for the upcoming PMRB meeting that Cagad will lead.

“Nasa proseso tayo ngayon ng pag-identify, through the MGB, kung ano ba talaga ang specific na river sa buong lalawigan ng Palawan yong kailangan nating isama for dredging,” he said.