Palawan resorts vie for 2020 World Travel Awards

Two Palawan resorts were nominated for the prestigious 2020 World Travel Awards (WTA) for the Philippines’ Leading Resort of 2020 category.

The nominees are Secret Paradise Resort and Turtle Sanctuary in Port Barton, San Vicente, and Amanpulo Island Resort in Pamalican Island, Cuyo.

Known as the “Oscars of Travel,” the WTA is a prestigious travel industry awarding body that grants recognition to the key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industry. Nominees of the annual event are selected by the tourism industry leaders. Once nominees are announced, the public may cast their votes online.

Voters have until September 24 to vote for their favorite travel institution through this link: www.worldtravelawards.com/vote.

Fellow nominees for the Philippines’ Leading Resort 2020 are the Mandala Spa and Resort Villas in Boracay, Mövenpick Hotel in Cebu, and Solaire Resort and Casino in Pasay City.

Amanpulo has been nominated for Asia’s Leading Family Villa Resort and Leading Private Island Resort 2020. Likewise, Secret Paradise has been nominated for the Philippines’ Leading Beach Resort.

Secret Paradise is a two-time consecutive winner of the Leading Resort award in 2018 and 2019. Amanpulo is a six-time winner for the Leading Resort Award and was last year’s Leading Dive Resort, Asia’s Leading Private Island Resort, Leading Boutique Resort, and Leading Luxury Hotel Villa.

