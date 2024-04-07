Electricity rates across the franchise area of the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) are set for another increase this April, following the approval by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) of a petition filed by the National Power Corporation (NPC).

PALECO explained that the rate adjustment comes under ERC Case No. 2018-048 RC, marking the continuation of a series of rate hikes in recent years.

In areas serviced by NPC’s Small Power Utility Group (SPUG), such as Palawan, consumers benefit from subsidies through the Universal Charge for Missionary Electrification (UCME), collected from all electricity end-users nationwide.

PALECO stated that this arrangement ensures that only the Subsidized Approved Generation Rate (SAGR) is charged to consumers, irrespective of the actual cost of power generation, or the True-Cost Generation Rate (TCGR), by independent power providers (IPP).

For instance, if the TCGR for a PALECO IPP was ₱18/kWh for March 2024, members were only charged ₱6.9520/kWh, the SAGR, with the difference covered by UCME in line with the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA).

This upcoming adjustment to ₱7.3900/kWh represents the third increase since the implementation of ERC Case No. 2018-048 RC.

The first increase, in 2022, raised the SAGR to ₱6.3693/kWh, and now, April’s adjustment seeks to further raise costs for consumers.

However, PALECO said that before this latest increase could even take effect, NPC has lodged another petition with the ERC to elevate the SAGR rates again for both residential and commercial/industrial connections in NPC SPUG areas like Palawan.

“Subalit, hindi pa man nagsisimula ang implementasyon ng nasabing ikatlong pagtaas ng SAGR ay nagpasa ng panibagong petisyon ang NAPOCOR sa ERC na muling taasan ang sinisingil na SAGR sa mga NPC SPUG Area tulad ng Palawan o ang ERC Case No. 2023-133 RC,” the power cooperative said.

According to the new petition, ERC Case No. 2023-133 RC, the proposed rates would surge to ₱8.5982/kWh for residential connections and to ₱10.0488/kWh for commercial/industrial connections.

PALECO said it is coordinating with local government units (LGUs) and other electric cooperatives in NPC-SPUG areas to oppose this new petition by NPC.

It is also calling on its member-consumer-owners (MCOs) to participate in an upcoming public hearing scheduled for April 11 at 9 a.m., to be held at the F. Ponce de Leon Gymnasium at the PALECO Main Office.

“Hinihiling din ng pamunuan ng PALECO ang tulong ng bawat-isang member-consumer-owner (MCO) nito sa pamamagitan ng pagdalo sa nalalapit na public hearing,” PALECO said.

The meeting, according to PALECO, is an important opportunity for stakeholders to voice their concerns and influence the decision-making process regarding the proposed rate increases.