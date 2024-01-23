Officials from the Department of Health and representatives of Palawan legislators convened in a consultative meeting to deliberate on the establishment of the Western Philippines Multi-Specialty Medical Center in Palawan.

The office of Palawan 2nd District Representative Jose Chaves Alvarez said the meeting aimed to address crucial aspects of the proposed medical facility, including discussions on funding, infrastructure, and the range of specialized services it would provide.

Representing Rep. Alvarez was former Palawan 3rd District Rep. Atty. Gil Acosta Jr.

Legislative Caretaker of the 3rd District, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, was represented by his chief of staff Karl Josef Legazpi.

DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa and Assistant Secretary Ariel Valencia were also present during the consultation.