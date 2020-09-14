Palawan reports record-high 46 new COVID-19 cases

Some 46 new cases were reported this week (September 7 – 11), the highest so far the province has recorded.

Pandemic cases in Palawan continued its rise, as a surge of new cases were recorded in the Calamian Islands Group.

Two new deaths were also reported this week, bringing total recorded deaths to four.

Palawan now has a total of 50 active cases in the municipalities and 29 in Puerto Princesa City. This is the province’s highest total of active cases to date.

Monday (September 7) saw another COVID-caused death, a 63-year-old male patient from Busuanga. On the same day, an 80-year-old female patient from Coron also succumbed to the disease while confined in the Culion Sanitarium and General Hospital (CSGH).

Busuanga also recorded five new cases Thursday (September 10), all of whom are close contacts of the deceased 63-year-old male. The town has a total of six active cases, adding one more close contact of the deceased on Monday (September 7).

Coron continues to see rising cases of community transmission, as five close contacts of previous COVID-patients of the town were announced positive for the virus on Friday (September 11). On the same day, a 33-year-old female returning local also tested positive for the virus. On Saturday (September 12), Coron announced seven new cases, two of which are authorized persons outside of residence (APOR). Another two of the seven are returning locals, and three are municipal government officials of the town.

Puerto Princesa City recorded a total of 13 new cases this week.

The remaining towns without any recorded cases are Balabac, Linapacan, Cagayancillo, and the Kalayaan group of islands.

(With reports from Romar Miranda, Ruth Rodriguez, Jane Tumalac, and Patricia Laririt)