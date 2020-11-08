Palawan remains with 16 active Covid cases

The island town of Balabac is no longer COVID-free after a total of 12 COVID-19 cases were reported in the town throughout the week.

Palawan recorded during the week 14 new COVID-19 cases, two of which are classified as local transmission.

The province now has a total of 16 active cases.

El Nido also reported its first-ever local transmission case amidst its scheduled tourism re-opening to tourists outside Palawan.

El Nido broke its 44-day COVID-free streak Thursday (November 5) when a 21-year-old female resident tested positive in a paid swab test in Puerto Princesa City, which was a prerequisite for her international flight out of the country. She is currently in an isolation facility in the city.

Balabac, formerly COVID-free since the beginning of the pandemic, recorded its first two cases Tuesday (November 3). The patients, two females aged 42 and 57, had arrived in Mangsee Island from neighboring island province Tawi-tawi. On Sunday (November 8, contact tracing efforts from the town health unit reported 10 new cases, all of whom were close contacts of the two patients. Balabac now has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the province, while Mangsee Island was placed under a 14-day hard lockdown beginning Thursday.

Puerto Princesa City also reported a new local transmission case Saturday, a six-year-old male resident of Barangay Sta. Monica. The city was declared COVID-free October 29, but currently has one active case.

The towns of Cuyo and Culion still have two active cases each, both of which have still been active since last week.

Remaining towns without any reported COVID-19 cases are Cagayancillo, Linapacan, and the Kalayaan group of islands.

(With reports from Ruth Rodriguez, Jane Tumalac, Romar Miranda, and Patricia Laririt)