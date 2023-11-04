The number of provinces categorized as “dark green” or free from African swine fever (ASF) has decreased from 20 to 11, according to the latest data from the Bureau of the Animal Industry (BAI).

BAI reported that Palawan is among the provinces that remain free from the swine disease, along with Batanes, Occidental Mindoro, Bohol, Siquijor, Biliran, Bukidnon, Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

Provinces such as Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Masbate, Aklan, Antique, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Misamis Occidental, and Maguindanao del Norte are no longer in the “dark green” category, indicating the spread of ASF.

Palawan was reclassified as “dark green” last October 6, after the local government has contained the reported cases of ASF in Brgy. Cocoro in Magsaysay town.

Meanwhile, 371 towns and cities were upgraded to the “pink” category, signifying buffer zones, from the “red” category, which designates infected zones. Additionally, 88 towns were upgraded to “yellow,” indicating surveillance zones, from the “pink” buffer zones.

BAI noted that 158 barangays in 93 towns across 13 provinces nationwide continue to be infected with ASF.