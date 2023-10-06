Despite an African swine fever epidemic erupting in an island barangay in Magsaysay town recently, Palawan remains a “dark green zone” due to the rapid containment of the disease assisted by rigorous surveillance performed by line provincial government offices.

Dr. Darius Mangcucang, officer-in-charge of the Provincial Veterinary Office (ProVet), told Palawan News on Friday, that the color classification indicates that Palawan continues to be a “free zone” from the African swine fever (ASF) virus based on the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) national zoning prevention and control plan.

“Kapag sinabing dark green zone, ibig sabihin still ASF-free pa rin tayo. Although nagkaroon tayo ng incursion ng ASF, ang magandang nagawa natin ay na contain kaagad natin. Hindi lumabas sa Barangay Cocoro,” he said, noting that even Magsaysay is ASF-free.

His explanation came after receiving a letter from the DA’s Bureau of Animal Industry, which supported ProVet’s request to maintain the town of Magsaysay and the entire province in the “dark green zone” because the ASF case in Brgy. Cocoro was isolated.

In addition to confirming that Palawan is still free of ASF, Mangcucang pointed out that the BAI also awarded Magsaysay and Cuyo with Recognition of Active Surveillance (RAS) for ASF certificates.

This was done after blood samples collected from the two municipalities’ swine stocks between September 18 and 19 tested negative for the disease. He said this was the reason why the BAI was able to confirm Palawan’s continued ASF-free status.

“Na justify kasi natin yong case natin kasi may protocol yong National ASF Task Force sa BAI na dapat mula noong lumabas yong virus na positive, within 15 days maka conduct tayo ng depopulation at saka macontain natin, at walang magkakaroon ng ASF sa adjacent na mga barangay at sa mainland ng Cuyo. Wala na rin naman,” he said.

During July, agriculture and veterinary authorities, along with local residents in Magsaysay, filed a report with ProVet concerning the unexplained deaths of domestic pigs in the vicinity of Brgy. Cocoro.

Following this, ProVet gathered samples and sent them to a laboratory for examination. On August 24, the BAI determined that African swine fever was the cause of the deaths of roughly 300 pigs that occurred in the said barangay.

He said the virus may have come from Antique, where there is ASF.

Meanwhile, Mangcucang said that, being RAS certified, all areas in Magsaysay and the town of Cuyo, except for Brgy. Cocoro, are permitted to transport swine outside of Palawan.

“Ibig sabihin, puwede silang maglabas ng baboy outside Palawan. Halimbawa magbenta sila sa Iloilo, si Antique, sa mga red zones, kasi puwede yon,” he said.

BAI lauded the administration of Governor Dennis Socrates, Mangcucang, as well as the local government units in partnership with the DA Regional Field Office IV-B for their prompt actions in preventing the spread of ASF to other parts of Palawan.

Mangcucang continues to remind the public to follow the implemented measures to prevent the entry of various animal diseases into the province, especially by avoiding the purchase of online meat products and refraining from feeding pigs with swill, as it may be contaminated with the virus that could be transmitted to domestic pigs.