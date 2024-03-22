The tourism department’s Mimaropa office has announced Palawan’s return to the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) Convergence after several years of hiatus.

During a courtesy visit to the provincial government of Palawan on March 20, Department of Tourism (DOT) Undersecretary Myra Paz Valderrosa Abubakar, DOT Mimaropa Regional Director Roberto Alabado, and other BIMP-EAGA regional directors made the announcement.

The meeting with Palawan officials was to discuss possible partnerships and convergence projects among DOT, the Palawan government, and BIMP-EAGA.

Their visit was also in line with the DOT BIMP-EAGA Strategic Planning Meeting on March 20–22 at the Aziza Hotel, Puerto Princesa City.

“For quite some time, Palawan was out of the picture with the BIMP Convergence, so I am happy that now we are putting back Palawan,” she said.

“After all, Palawan is a haven of ecotourism in the country, making it a great match for the BIMP-EAGA Cluster’s strategic priorities,” Usec. Abubakar said.

Alabado emphasized that the DOT is actively backing the province’s initiatives for sustainable tourism development and tourism recovery.

This support from the DOT is important because it not only promotes responsible tourism practices but also aids in revitalizing the local tourism industry, which has been heavily impacted by various factors such as natural disasters, economic downturns, and the effects of the global pandemic.

He said that by promoting sustainable tourism, the DOT aims to ensure the long-term viability of the tourism sector while simultaneously fostering environmental conservation and community development.

“We will be trying to retain the title ‘World’s Best Island’ to Palawan, so we are doing our job in working with our tourism officer here in the province in trying to push our stakeholders in developing tourism as envisioned by Governor [Socrates],” he said.

“We have always been looking at sustainable development, and we are pushing the cooperation with the governor and our tourism officers to provide our visitors a tourism experience that Palawan is a must-have destination,” Alabado added.

Provincial Tourism Officer Maribel Buñi and Provincial Information Officer Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco were the representatives for Palawan Governor Dennis Socrates.