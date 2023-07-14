A total of 765,991 tourists visited Palawan province in the first half of 2023, based on partial data recorded by the Department of Tourism (DOT)-Tourism Live-Inventory and Statistics of Tourist Arrivals, also known as TOURLISTA, as of June 2023, the Provincial Tourism Promotions and Development Office (PTPDO) reported.

The PTPDO said this figure comprises 427,652 domestic tourists and 338,339 foreign tourists, marking a 136% increase compared to the 325,011 arrivals from January to June 2022.

Leading the way among the destinations in Palawan is the town of El Nido, attracting the most number of visitors at 294,065, accounting for a 38.39% share of the total tourist arrivals in the province.

This is followed by Puerto Princesa City with 269,090 arrivals, Coron with 75,756, San Vicente with 52,057, and Linapacan with 16,654.

The data highlights the continued preference for nature-based tourism, with tourists flocking to the province’s islands, beaches, and lagoons.

Other areas with significant tourist numbers include Brooke’s Point with 13,709, Narra with 10,704, Busuanga with 8,121, Culion with 6,768, and Taytay with 5,399.

According to Provincial Tourism Officer Maribel Buñii, the province’s recognition through surveys and prestigious awards as one of the world’s most beautiful destinations has significantly contributed to the increase in tourist numbers.

Palawan was named “Most Desirable Island” (Rest of the World) in the 2022 Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards, and it has been nominated in the same category for this year’s online voting. Recently, the province was also recognized as the “Most Preferred Destination by Filipinos” in a local survey conducted by PUBLiCUS Asia, Inc.

“This calls for more proactive initiatives and measures to ensure that we provide excellent services and offer quality tourism products for our visitors to have a memorable experience while they are on our island. In that way, we can be assured not only of increasing our arrivals but also of longer stays, bigger spending, and eventually increased tourism receipts,” said Buñi.