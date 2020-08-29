Palawan records slowdown in new COVID-19 cases

The province also saw 11 recoveries this week (August 24-29), the latest being two patients from Puerto Princesa City and one from Brooke’s Point.

This week saw a significant slowing down of new cases, with only one positive case recorded this week.

The lone case was a 17-year-old male returnee from El Nido who tested positive Tuesday, August 25. He is currently quarantined in Puerto Princesa City.

The province also saw 11 recoveries this week (August 24-29), the latest being two patients from Puerto Princesa City and one from Brooke’s Point.

A significant drop in new cases was seen this week, compared to the previous week’s sharp increases. With only one reported case, the province is down to 40 active cases. 27 are from the municipalities and 13 are from the city.

There are no updates yet on the contact tracing efforts in the northern island towns, which have started issuing travel bans due to local transmission in Coron last week.

El Nido, formerly COVID-free after its first patient was cleared, reported one new case Tuesday (August 25). The patient was already symptomatic upon arrival in Puerto Princesa City, and has since been quarantined in a Puerto Princesa facility.

“Doon siya sa PHO (Provincial Health Office) naka-isolate, kasi nagpositive siya. So, in-isolate na nila kaagad. LSI, 17 years old male, dumating sa Puerto Princesa sakay ng BFAR noong August 23 galing siya ng Quezon City,” said Dr. Marian Relucio, El Nido municipal health officer (MHO).

The town of Brooke’s Point is COVID-free again, after a 22-year-old male returning local was announced to have recovered Saturday (August 29).

Dumaran is also once more COVID-free after its second confirmed case, a 32-year-old female overseas worker, was announced to have recovered Tuesday (August 25).

The towns of Bataraza, Roxas, El Nido, Culion, Agutaya, Cuyo, Magsaysay, and Narra each only have one active case. With 19 patients, Coron remains to highest number of active cases.

Remaining towns without any COVID-19 cases are Linapacan, Cagayancillo, Balabac, and the Kalayaan group of islands.

(With reports from Romar Miranda, Jane Tumalac, Ruth Rodriguez, and Patricia Laririt)