The Provincial Health Office (PHO) recorded six active COVID-19 cases in three municipalities.

According to a PHO update on Palawan’s current coronavirus disease tally, four cases were recorded in the town of El Nido, one case each for Bataraza and Sofronio Española as of 12 noon of June 21.

Palawan province has already recorded 6,642 total cases including rapid antigen tests, 6,525 recoveries, and 111 deaths.

As part of the Baragatan Festival events, PHO is also administering COVID-19 vaccination at the Provincial Capitol from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until June 30.

As of June 12, the PHO recorded 418,387 individuals with first dose and 432,418 fully vaccinated.