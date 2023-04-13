More dengue infections and deaths have been reported in the province of Palawan than in any other MIMAROPA province, according to Department of Health (DOH) statistics.

Based on the latest Timely Review of Notifiable Disease (TReND) report of the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU) of DOH in the region, the province, including Puerto Princesa City, has recorded 1,845 cases and 17 deaths from January to April 5.

It claimed that the number of dengue cases increased 1,476% higher than the 117 cases and a 1,100% increase from 1 morbidity logged in the same period last year.

The municipality of Taytay has the highest number of cases at 514 and 3 deaths, 114 of which were recorded from Brgy. Poblacion.

Puerto Princesa, which has the 2nd highest number of cases at 460, has the highest number of morbidity with 5 recorded deaths.

The barangays of San Jose, Sicsican, Sta. Monica, San Pedro and San Manuel remained to be dengue hotspots having the most number of cases.

From January to March 18, the MIMAROPA is the third region with the most number of cases next to Calabarzon and NCR topping the list while it has the most number of dengue fatalities followed by Soccsksargen and Central Visayas.

DOH reminds the public that dengue-carrying mosquitoes, Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus, can lay eggs in any space or container that holds clear and stagnant water that households store during the dry season.

Symptoms of dengue fever typically include sudden onset of high fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain, rash, and eye pain. Other symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, and a feeling of unwellness. In some cases, dengue can progress to a severe form of the disease known as dengue hemorrhagic fever, which can be fatal if left untreated.

