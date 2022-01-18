The Provincial Health Office (PHO) confirmed Tuesday that Palawan recorded its first Omicron variant case who had already recovered.

During the question hour in the provincial board on Tuesday, provincial health officer Dra. Faye Erika Labrador gave an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province, including the first case of a new variant from a 26-year old female in the town of El Nido who traveled to Manila in December 24, 2021.

She said that based on the report, the patient was already recovered following the seven-day quarantine upon arrival in Puerto Princesa City on January 6.

It was also noted that the patient was asymptomatic and was also fully vaccinated.

“Recently, last week naireport sa atin that we have an omicron variant case that has already recovered. This is a 26-year old female from El Nido asymptomatic fully vaccinated who traveled to Manila on Dec 24, 2021,” she said.

“[The] RT PCR Genome sequencing [conducted on] December 29, 2021, however nacancel po ang flight niya [pauwi ng Palawan]. The flight from Manila to Puerto Princesa City occurred on January 6, 2022, and upon arrival ay naghome quarantine siya for seven days,” Labrador added.

With the Omicron variant, she said that Emergency Operation Command (EOC) and PHO ensure implementation of strict health protocols and vaccination against COVID-19.

“Vaccination is continuing especially doon sa ating vulnerable groups. This variant is milder variant but very contagious,” Labrador said.

Currently, Palawan has total of 29 active cases from RT PCR which 18 from Culion, seven from Coron while Busuanga, Quezon, Linapacan and Taytay with one cases each.

For antigen test, Palawan has a total of 81 active cases which 11 are from Brooke’s Point, 50 in El Nido, and Sofronio Española with seven.

“Majority po ng ating cases ay mild cases and asymptomatic,” she said.