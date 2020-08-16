Palawan records 93 recoveries as of August 15, 2020

Of the active cases, 18 are in Puerto Princesa, 13 are in Cuyo, seven are in Taytay, five are in Roxas, four are in Coron, three are in Quezon, two are in Brooke’s Point, one is in Araceli, one is in Culion, one is in Dumaran, one is in Aborlan, and one is in Agutaya.

As of Saturday (5:00 p.m., August 15, 2020), the city and province currently have 57 active cases, with 93 recoveries and one death. Its total recorded cases to date has reached 151. Of the active cases, 18 are in Puerto Princesa, 13 are in Cuyo, seven are in Taytay, five are in Roxas, four are in Coron, three are in Quezon, two are in Brooke’s Point, one is in Araceli, one is in Culion, one is in Dumaran, one is in Aborlan, and one is in Agutaya.

1. Patient No. 1 (recovered/has returned to Australia) is a 26-year-old male Australian. He arrived in Palawan on March 7 for a vacation in one of the northern municipalities. He was confirmed COVID-19 positive on March 21, after he had left the country on March 17.

2. Patient No. 2 (deceased) was a 63-year-old male local resident from Barangay Tanabag, who had no travel history. He was confirmed positive on April 26, after he had died on April 21.

3. Patient No. 3 (recovered) is an asymptomatic female overseas Filipino worker (OFW) returnee who arrived in Palawan on May 31. She was confirmed COVID-19 on June 3. She remains to be isolated in one of the city’s facilities as she waits for the result of her repeat confirmatory test.

4. Patient No. 4 (recovered) is a male local stranded returnee who arrived from Luzon on June 5 aboard 2Go vessel along with 276 other returnees. He remained asymptomatic and is also isolated in one of the city’s facilities.

5. Patient No. 5 (recovered) is a male local stranded returnee and was a close contact of Patient No. 4.

6. Patient No. 6 (recovered) is a 38-year-old female who arrived from Metro Manila on June 13 aboard 2Go Shipping Lines.

7. Patient No. 7 (recovered) is a 19-year-old male who arrived from Manila on June 14 aboard June Aster vessel (batil).

8. Patient No. 8 (recovered) is an eight-month-old baby who is a relative of Patient No. 7.

9. Patient No. 9 (recovered) is a male overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who arrived on June 14 aboard 2Go Shipping Lines.

10. Patient No. 10 (recovered) is a male locally stranded returnee (LSI) in Sofronio Española and was “considered close contact” of the returnees who arrived on June 5.

11. Patient No. 11 (recovered) is a male locally stranded returnee (LSI) also in Softonio Española and was “considered close contact” of the returnees who arrived onJune 5.

12. Patient No. 12 (recovered) is a female nurse from Ospital Ng Palawan (ONP) in Puerto Princesa City considered as “possible local transmission”.

13. Patient No. 13 (recovered) is a 19-year-old male LSI in Sofronio Española who arrived on June 5 aboard 2Go Shipping Lines.

14. Patient No. 14 (recovered) is a 55-year-old female LSI in Sofronio Española who arrived on June 14 aboard 2Go Shipping Lines.

15. Patient No. 15 (recovered) is an 8-year-old female LSI in Sofronio Española who also arrived on June 14 aboard 2Go Shipping Lines. She is a relative of Patient No. 14.

16. Patient No. 16 (recovered) is a male institutional worker (IW) in ONP. He was a direct contact of Patient No. 12 and was considered as a “local transmission” case by health officials.

17. Patient No. 17 (recovered) is a female nurse in ONP who had also had direct contact with Patient No. 12. She was considered as the 3rd case of “local transmission”.

18. Patient No. 18 (recovered) is a 6-year-old female patient who is a close contact of an infected healthcare worker at the Ospital ng Palawan (ONP) and is considered a case of “community transmission”.

19. Patient No. 19 (recovered) is a 57-year-old male who is a close contact of an infected healthcare worker at the Ospital ng Palawan (ONP) and is considered a case of “community transmission”.

20. Patient No. 20 (recovered) is a 25-year-old female who is a close contact of an infected healthcare worker at the Ospital ng Palawan (ONP) and is considered a case of “community transmission”.

21. Patient No. 21 (recovered) is a 26-year-old male who is a close contact of an infected healthcare worker at the Ospital ng Palawan (ONP) and is considered a case of “community transmission”.

22. Patient No. 22 (recovered) is a 28-year-old male who is a close contact of an infected healthcare worker at the Ospital ng Palawan (ONP) and is considered a case of “community transmission”.

23. Patient No. 23 (recovered) is a 27-year-old female resident of Bgy. Sta. Monica, who is not a close contact of any previously reported case. The patient is considered a separate case of “community transmission”.

24. Patient No. 24 (recovered) is a 47-year-old father who is a locally stranded returnee from Busuanga who arrived on June 7 from Metro Manila aboard June Aster vessel (batil).

25. Patient No. 25 (recovered) is a 46-year-old wife of Patient No. 24.

26. Patient No. 26 (recovered) is a 25-year-old son of Patients No. 24 and 25.

27. Patient No. 27 (recovered) is a male locally stranded returnee in his 40s’ in Bataraza who arrived from Metro Manila on June 8.

28. Patient No. 28 (recovered) is also a male locally stranded returnee in his 40s’ in Bataraza who arrived from Metro Manila on June 8.

29. Patient No. 29 (recovered) is a 46-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Sofronio Española who arrived from Metro Manila on June 14 aboard 2Go Shipping Lines.

30. Patient No. 30 (recovered) is a female locally stranded returnee from Metro Manila who arrived on June 18 via AirAsia flight. (Puerto Princesa City)

31. Patient No. 31 (recovered) is a 55-year-old female and one of the close contacts of previously reported cases from Puerto Princesa.

32. Patient No. 32 (recovered) is a 44-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Puerto Princesa who arrived on June 28 aboard 2Go Shipping Lines

33. Patient No. 33 (recovered) is a 34-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Bataraza who arrived from Manila on June 8.

34. Patient No. 34 (recovered) is a 42-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Bataraza who arrived from Manila on June 8.

35. Patient No. 35 (recovered) is a 25-year-old male locally stranded in Taytay returnee who arrived on June 15 from Cebu City.

36. Patient No. 36 (recovered) is a 23-year-old locally stranded returnee in Cuyo who arrived from Manila on June 24.

37. Patient No. 37 (recovered) is a 1-year-old locally stranded returnee in Cuyo who is not related to Patient No. 36 and arrived from Manila on June 24. This person is not related to Patient No. 36

38. Patient No. 38 (recovered) is in the mid-20s, a male locally stranded returnee in Bataraza who arrived from Manila on June 9.

39. Patient No. 39 (recovered) is in the mid-20s, a male locally stranded returnee in Bataraza who arrived from Manila on June 9.

40. Patient No. 40 (recovered) is a 26-year-old male detainee in Puerto Princesa City Jail and is considered a case of “community transmission.

41. Patient No. 41 (recovered) is a 26-year-old male detainee in Puerto Princesa City Jail and is considered a case of “community transmission.

42. Patient No. 42 (recovered) is a 31-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Puerto Princesa who arrived from Manila on June 28 aboard 2Go Shipping Lines.

43. Patient No. 43 (recovered) is a 30-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Roxas who arrived from Manila on June 14 aboard 2Go Shipping Lines.

44. Patient No. 44 (recovered) is a 24-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Roxas who arrived from Manila on June 15 aboard Cebu Pacific.

45. Patient No. 45 (recovered) is a 20-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Bataraza who arrived from Manila on June 9.

46. Patient No. 46 (recovered) is a 40-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Bataraza who arrived from Manila on June 9.

47. Patient No. 47 (recovered) is a 22-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Brooke’s Point who arrived from Manila on July 5 aboard AirAsia.

48. Patient No. 48 (recovered) is a female locally stranded returnee in Cuyo who arrived from Manila on June 24. This patient is the mother of Patient No. 37.

49. Patient No. 49 (recovered) is a 57-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Cuyo who arrived from Manila on June 24.

50. Patient No. 50 (recovered) is a 27-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Cuyo who arrived from Manila on June 24.

51. Patient No. 51 (recovered) is a 9-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Cuyo who arrived from Manila on June 24.

52. Patient No. 52 (recovered) is a 50-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Cuyo who arrived from Manila on June 24.

53. Patient No. 53 (recovered) is a 57-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Rizal who arrived from Manila on June 29 aboard Cebu Pacific.

54. Patient No. 54 (recovered) is a 21-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Brooke’s Point who arrived from Taguig City on July 4 aboard Philippine Airlines.

55. Patient No. 55 (recovered) is a 35-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Taytay who arrived from Manila on July 11 aboard M/V Lilies.

56. Patient No. 56 (recovered) is a 34-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Taytay who arrived from Manila on July 11 aboard M/V Lilies.

57. Patient No. 57 (recovered) is a 72-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Coron who arrived from Manila on July 11 aboard 2Go Shipping Lines.

58. Patient No. 58 (recovered) is a 21-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Coron who arrived from Manila on July 12 aboard June Aster.

59. Patient No. 59 (recovered) is a 7-month-old male locally stranded returnee in Brooke’s Point who arrived from Manila on June 28 aboard 2Go Shipping Lines vessel.

60. Patient No. 60 (recovered) is a 22-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Brooke’s Point.

61. Patient No. 61 (recovered) is a 25-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Busuanga who arrived from Manila on June 22 aboard 2Go Shipping Lines.

62. Patient No. 62 (recovered) is a 27-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Puerto Princesa who arrived from Manila on July 10 aboard a plane.

63. Patient No. 63 (recovered) is a 31-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Sofronio, Espanola who arrived from Manila on July 12 aboard 2Go Shipping Lines.

64. Patient No. 64 (recovered) is a 5-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Sofronio, Espanola who arrived from Manila on July 12 aboard 2Go Shipping Lines. The patient is relative of Patient No. 63.

65. Patient No. 65 (recovered) is a 25-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Sofronio, Espanola who arrived from Manila on July 1 aboard Philippine Airlines.

66. Patient No. 66 (recovered) is a 27-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Sofronio, Espanola who arrived from Manila on July 12 aboard 2Go Shipping Lines. The patient is relative of Patient No. 64.

67. Patient No. 67 (recovered) is a 21-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Dumaran who arrived from Mandaluyong City.

68. Patient No. 68 (recovered) is a 19-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Roxas.

69. Patient No. 69 (recovered) is a 23-month-old male locally stranded returnee in Roxas.

70. Patient No. 70 (recovered) is a 23-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Cuyo who arrived aboard MV Blessed Journey.

71. Patient No. 71 (recovered) is a 24-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Cuyo who arrived aboard MV Blessed Journey.

72. Patient No. 72 (recovered) is a 20-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Cuyo who arrived aboard MV Blessed Journey.

73. Patient No. 73 (recovered) is a 50-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Cuyo who arrived aboard MV Blessed Journey.

74. Patient No. 74 (recovered) is a 31-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Brooke’s Point who arrived from Manila on June 28 aboard 2Go Shipping Lines vessel.

75. Patient No. 75 (recovered) is a 59-year-old male health employee of Puerto Princesa who experienced symptoms before he was swabbed on July 22.

76. Patient No. 76 (recovered) is a 61-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Puerto Princesa who arrived from Manila on July 17 aboard AirAsia.

77. Patient No. 77 (recovered) is a 33-year-old male from Espanola who has no travel history, received a confirmatory test on July 18. The history of exposure of the patient is still unknown.

78. Patient No. 78 (recovered) is a 42-year-old cargo vessel crew member in Coron who arrived on July 21.79. Patient No. 79 (recovered) is a male locally stranded returnee in Aborlan.

80. Patient No. 80 (recovered) is a 27-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Puerto Princesa who arrived aboard a plane.

81. Patient No. 81 (recovered) is a 26-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Araceli who arrived from Manila on July 26 aboard AirAsia.

82. Patient No. 82 (recovered) is a 27-year-old female locally stranded returnee in El Nido who arrived from Manila on July 11 aboard MV May Lilies. The patient is pregnant and is the municipality’s first case.

83. Patient No. 83 is a 19-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Quezon who arrived from Cavite on July 12 aboard AirAsia flight. This is the municipality’s first case.

84. Patient No. 84 is a locally stranded returnee in Cuyo who arrived on July 21. The patient was a close contact of the previously reported cases.

85. Patient No. 85 (recovered) is from Araceli.

86. Patient No. 86 (recovered) is a 49-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Roxas who arrived from Masbate on July 12 aboard 2Go Shipping vessel via Metro Manila.

87. Patient No. 87 is a 19-year-old locally stranded returnee in Culion who arrived from Caloocan on July 26 aboard M/V June Aster.

88. Patient No. 88 is a 28-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Cuyo who arrived on July 21. The patient was a close contact of the other positive cases.

89. Patient No. 89 (recovered) is an 8-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Rizal who arrived on July 13 aboard Cebu Pacific Airlines.

90. Patient No. 90 is a 21-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Taytay who arrived from Manila on July 25 aboard M/V Lilies.

91. Patient No. 91 (recovered) is a 22-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Puerto Princesa who arrived on July 27 aboard Cebu Pacific Airlines.

92. Patient No. 92 (recovered) is a 38-year-old female locally stranded returnee in San Vicente who arrived from Manila on July 29 aboard Philippine Airlines.

93. Patient No. 93 (recovered) is a 16-year-old male locally stranded returnee in San Vicente who arrived from Manila on July 29 aboard Philippine Airlines.

94. Patient No. 94 (recovered) is a 16-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Coron who arrived from Manila on July 26 aboard June Aster.

95. Patient No. 95 (recovered) is a 24-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Coron who arrived from Manila on July 26 aboard June Aster.

96. Patient No. 96 (recovered) is a 26-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Rizal who arrived from the National Capital Region on July 16 aboard Cebu Pacific.

97. Patient No. 97 (recovered) is a 34-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Araceli who was in close contact with Patient No. 85 (Araceli’s second positive case).The patient arrived on July 12 via AirAsia.

98. Patient No. 98 (recovered) is a 26-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Rizal who arrived from the National Capital Region on July 16 aboard Cebu Pacific.

99. Patient No. 99 (recovered) is a 27-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Puerto Princesa who arrived on July 27 aboard Cebu Pacific.

100. Patient No. 100 is a 30-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Puerto Princesa who arrived on July 27 aboard Cebu Pacific.

101. Patient No. 101 is a 36-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Puerto Princesa who arrived on July 31 aboard AirAsia.

102. Patient No. 102 is a 41-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Puerto Princesa who arrived on July 27 aboard Cebu Pacific.

103. Patient No. 103 is a 30-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Puerto Princesa who arrived on July 18 aboard Philippine Airlines.

104. Patient No. 104 is a 30-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Puerto Princesa who arrived on July 27 aboard Cebu Pacific.

105. Patient No. 105 is a 65-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Puerto Princesa who arrived on July 29 aboard Philippine Airlines.

106. Patient No. 106 is a 36-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Araceli who arrived from Manila on August 2 aboard AirAsia.

107. Patient No. 107 is a 27-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Cuyo. The patient was considered as close contact of previously reported cases who arrived on July 21.

108. Patient No. 108 is a 39-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Cuyo. The patient was considered as close contact of previously reported cases who arrived on July 21.

109. Patient No. 109 is a 19-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Cuyo. The patient was considered as close contact of previously reported cases who arrived on July 21.

110. Patient No. 110 is a 24-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Cuyo. The patient was considered as close contact of previously reported cases who arrived on July 21.

111. Patient No. 111 is a 44-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Cuyo. The patient was considered as close contact of previously reported cases who arrived on July 21.

112. Patient No. 112 is a 43-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Cuyo who arrived on August 2 aboard Blessed Journey.

113. Patient No. 113 is a 29 year-old female locally stranded returnee in Cuyo. The patient was considered as close contact of previously reported cases who arrived on July 21.

114. Patient No. 114 is a 1-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Cuyo. The patient was considered as close contact of previously reported cases who arrived on July 21.

115. Patient No. 115 is a 62-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Cuyo. The patient was considered as close contact of previously reported cases who arrived on July 21.

116. Patient No. 116 is a 52-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Cuyo who arrived on August 2 aboard Blessed Journey.

117. Patient No. 117 is a 43-year-old uniformed personnel in Puerto Princesa. The patient was tested positive on August 5.

118. Patient No. 118 is a 56-year-old male locally stranded returnee in the Municipality of Quezon who arrived from Quezon Province on July 20 aboard Cebu Pacific.

119. Patient No. 119 is a 23-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Taytay who arrived from NCR on July 18 aboard M/V Lilies.

120. Patient No. 120 is a 23-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Taytay who arrived from Mindoro on July 19 aboard 2Go Shipping vessel.

121. Patient No. 121 is a 6-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Taytay who arrived from Mindoro on July 19 aboard 2Go Shipping vessel.

122. Patient No. 122 is a 4-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Taytay who arrived from Mindoro on July 19 aboard 2Go Shipping vessel.

123. Patient No. 123 is a 2-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Taytay who arrived from Mindoro on July 19 aboard 2Go Shipping vessel.

124. Patient No. 124 is a 30-year-old female returning overseas Filipino in Puerto Princesa who arrived on August 1 aboard plane.

125. Patient No. 125 is a 25-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Puerto Princesa who arrived on July 27 aboard plane.

126. Patient No. 126 is a 25-year-old male APOR in Puerto Princesa who arrived on July 31 aboard plane. The patient was a close contact of Patient No. 117.

127. Patient No. 127 is a 17-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Puerto Princesa who arrived on August 3 aboard plane.

128. Patient No. 128 is a 1-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Puerto Princesa who arrived on August 3 aboard plane.

129. Patient No. 129 is from Quezon. The patient’s background was unannounced.

130. Patient No. 130 is a 42-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Brooke’s Point who arrived from Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City on July 24 aboard AirAsia Z2 426. The patient was swabbed on August 7, and was recorded positive on August 10.

131. Patient No. 131 is a 42-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Brooke’s Point who arrived from Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City on July 24 aboard AirAsia Z2 426. The patient was swabbed on August 7, and was recorded positive on August 10.

132. Patient No. 132 is a 50-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Roxas.

133. Patient No. 133 is a 59-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Roxas.

134. Patient No. 134 is a 36-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Roxas.

135. Patient No. 135 is a 21-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Roxas.

136. Patient No. 136 is a 32-year-old female returning overseas worker in Aborlan.

137. Patient No. 137 is 40-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Puerto Princesa who arrived on July 27.

138. Patient No. 138 is a 49-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Puerto Princesa who arrived on August 1.

139. Patient No. 139 is a 24-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Coron who arrived on July 27 aboard 2Go shipping vessel.

140. Patient No. 140 is a 41-year-old male APOR of Coron who arrived on July 27 aboard 2Go shipping vessel.

141. Patient No. 141 is a 33-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Puerto Princesa who arrived on July 31.

142. Patient No. 142 is a 40-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Roxas who departed to Manila on August 3. The patient was recorded positive on August 7.

143. Patient No. 143 is a 60-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Taytay who arrived from Occidental Mindoro through NCR on July 19 aboard 2Go shipping vessel. The patient was a close contact of Patient No. 120-123.

144. Patient No. 144 is a 32-year-old female returning overseas worker in Dumaran. The patient was swabbed on August 11 after her 14-day quarantine, as she was positive in a rapid test.

145. Patient No. 145 is a 23-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Puerto Princesa who arrived from Manila on July 27 aboard Cebu Pacific.

146. Patient No. 146 is a 23-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Puerto Princesa who arrived from Manila on July 31 aboard AirAsia.

147. Patient No. 147 is a 39-year-old male returning overseas worker in Puerto Princesa who arrived from Manila on August 1 aboard AirAsia.

148. Patient No. 148 is a 33-year-old male locally stranded returnee in Cuyo who arrived from Manila on August 8 aboard fishing boat.

149. Patient No. 149 is a 23-year-old male APOR in Coron who arrived from Manila on August 8 aboard 2Go Shipping vessel.

150. Patient No. 150 is a 39-year-old female APOR in Coron who arrived from Puerto Princesa on August 10 aboard 2Go shipping vessel.

151. Patient No. 151 is a 22-year-old female locally stranded returnee in Agutaya who arrived from Manila-Batangas through Mindoro on August 4 aboard a passenger boat.

(With reports from Romar Miranda, Jane Tumalac, and Patricia Laririt)