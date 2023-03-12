The labor department’s MIMAROPA office has recognized Palawan for having the “Best Public Employment Services Office (PESO)” in the region.

The plaque of recognition was presented to Provincial PESO officer-in-charge Orphy Ordinario by Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Sec. Bienvenido Laguesma and other officials during the 1st DOLE-PESO Regional Year-End Performance Assessment 2023 held at The Summit Ridge in Tagaytay, Cavite, on March 8.

Ordinario said in a statement through the Provincial Information Office (PIO) that the recognition was the result of the PESO’s efforts to maintain high standards in delivering employment services and the dissemination of information about additional DOLE employment and independent contractor programs.

On a regular basis, Palawan PESO conducts job fairs to offer opportunities to Palaweños, implements the Special Program for Employment of Students (SPES), and the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

“Basically, we got the award for our programs sa PESO, job fairs, SPES implementation, implementation of TUPAD Program in Palawan,” ani Ordinario.

