Palawan has secured the sixth spot in the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler’s Reader’s Choice Awards 2023 for The Best Islands in Asia, as announced in their recent editorial release on October 3.

The province achieved an impressive reader’s rating of 89.71.

Joining Palawan in the list of the Top Ten Best Islands in Asia are two more Philippine islands. Aklan’s Boracay Island clinched the third position with a score of 90.74, while Siargao claimed the tenth spot with a rating of 87.37.

Bali, Indonesia, claimed the title of The Best Island in Asia, securing the first place with a rating of 91.08.

Condé Nast Traveler’s Reader’s Choice Awards is an annual event where the winners are determined by votes from its readers worldwide. The awards cover a wide range of categories, including best hotels, best cities, friendliest cities and countries, best airlines, best cruise lines, and more.

According to the provincial government, Palawan’s recognition in the Best Islands in Asia category highlights its continued appeal as a top travel destination known for its breathtaking natural beauty and diverse marine ecosystems.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco lauded the recognition as an affirmation of the government’s efforts towards the recovery of the Philippine tourism industry.

“Recognitions such as these affirm our efforts to showcase not only our country’s natural wonders but also our readiness to become the premier tourist destination in Asia,” she said.