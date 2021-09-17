Palawan ranked 19th in the Top 25 Islands in the World listed by Travel + Leisure magazine’s World’s Best Awards on September 8.

The island, renowned for its beautiful beaches, crystal-clear seas, and rich wildlife, as well as being the country’s final frontier, received an 88.63 rating from readers.

Palawan was ranked fifth among Asian islands on the list. Other popular locations were the Andaman Islands, Thailand’s Koh Samui, Indonesia’s Bali, and the Maldives.

According to T+L, the activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness, and overall value of the island were the factors considered for the rating.

“The best islands in the world, according to T+L readers, are the kind of Instagram-perfect destinations that travelers fantasize about on winter evenings: dreamy, sun-drenched landscapes surrounded by the bluest waters. And since there’s an island destination for everyone, what constitutes “paradise” likely boils down to specific interests — history, culture, heart-pumping adventure, or something else entirely, “ the article read.

Palawan became the Top 1 Best Island in the World in the same travel magazine rankings in the years 2013, 2016, and 2017.

Meanwhile, Mílos, Greece grabbed first place this year captivating tourists with its color-changing landscapes and picturesque tavernas.

The list was conducted from January to May 2021 when COVID-19 restrictions around the world were gradually lifted.