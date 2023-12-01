The Provincial Board has approved a proposal for the mandatory creation of cooperative development officer positions in all municipalities across Palawan.

The step, aimed at bolstering the cooperative sector, aligns with the directives of Republic Act 11535, which mandates the appointment of a cooperative development officer in every local government unit (LGU).

During the legislative body’s regular session on November 28, Board Member Nieves Rosento emphasized in her privilege speech the important role these officers will play in the growth and regulation of cooperatives.

“Makikita kasi natin ‘yong paglago ng mga kooperatiba sa Palawan kung mayroong mga taong nakatutok as cooperative development officers at malaki ang papel na ginagampanan nila,” she said.

“Eventually, dito rin natin machi-check ‘yong monitoring, kasi lalo ngayon sa probinsiya [Palawan] ang tinatawag nating COPSE o mga cooperative loans na gina-grant ng probinsiya, ito rin yong paraan para ma-monitor natin kung ito bang mga pondo mula sa national at municipal government ay naipatutupad ng maayos,” added Rosento.

She elaborated that several municipalities in the province already have municipal cooperative development officers, leading to rapid growth of cooperatives under their jurisdiction due to effective and organized management.

She stated that while it’s not necessary for the position to be a department head immediately, it is essential to have such a role in the municipalities.

“Kakaiba yong mga LGU na may ganitong posisyon na naki-create. Hindi naman natin sinasabi na department head kaagad ang pwede, pero eventually ang aim talaga sana natin ay maging local department head sa mga munisipyo,” Rosento added.