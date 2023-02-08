Puerto Princesa City, the province of Palawan, and 13 municipalities were awarded recently with the 2022 Seal of Good Financial Housekeeping.

Aborlan, Bataraza, Brooke’s Point, Busuanga, Culion, Kalayaan, Quezon, Rizal, Roxas, San Vicente, Sofronio Española, and Agutaya were the 13 municipalities to receive the award.

“Out of 78 local government units in MIMAROPA assessed, 67 (all provinces and cities as well as 60 municipalities) passed the 2022 Good Financial Housekeeping (GFH) criteria,” the Department of the Interior and Local Government in MIMAROPA announced.

The Seal of Good Financial Housekeeping (SGFH) formerly the Seal of Good Housekeeping, is awarded to compliant local government units that obtained unqualified or qualified COA opinion and complied with Full Disclosure Policy.

It is also one of the 10 area assessments under the Seal of Good Local Governance.

