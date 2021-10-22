Abigail Ablaña, the head of the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), was named Outstanding Social Worker of the Philippines for 2021 by the Philippine Association of Social Workers Inc. (PASWI).

The awarding ceremony was conducted virtually during the PASWI national convention this week.

The Provincial Information Office (PIO), in a statement, said among her accomplishments in the provincial government were the establishment of the Bahay Pag-Asa Youth Center, a hub for children in conflict with the law; Lualhati Women Center of Palawan for women who survive any form of abuse; Local Social Pension for indigent senior citizens; Local Social Integration Program (LSIP) for former rebels and the Philippine Mental Health Association (PMHA) Palawan Chapter.

Ablaña said that she witnessed many stories showing the situation in the far-flung areas of the province who are in need of protection and basic services.

“Basically ang probinsya ay napakahaba, napakalawak in a sense na kahit gustong-gusto mong maabot ang isang barangay ay hindi kaagad-agad mapupuntahan. I was here in 2009, kitang-kita ko lahat ng hirap na nangangailangan ng protection at basic services na sa tingin ko hindi pa talaga fullfilled,” she said.

Ablaña worked with the provincial government since August 2013.