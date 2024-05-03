A total of 65 rifle units were distributed to municipal police stations across Palawan, coinciding with the flag raising ceremony at the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPPO) Headquarters on April 29.

The count of 5.56 Basic Assault Rifles came from the Philippine National Police (PNP) at Camp Crame and distributed through the Police Regional Office in Mimaropa.

The aim is to bolster the firepower capability of police stations in the province, with mobile force companies receiving night vision scopes.