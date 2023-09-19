The Provincial Land Use Committee (PLUC) of the provincial government conducted an assessment of the Comprehensive Land Use Plan (CLUP) of Cagayancillo, Palawan, in a meeting held on Saturday, September 15, at the Conference Room of A&A Plaza Hotel in Puerto Princesa City.

During the review, the local government’s plans for Cagayancillo were scrutinized, including land allocation for various sectors, infrastructure guidelines based on its topography, and more. PLUC and Technical Working Group (TWG) members identified deficiencies and challenges, providing comments and recommendations in accordance with the committee’s policies and regulations.

The meeting was attended by officials, members, and the TWG of the committee including Provincial Planning and Development Coordinator Sharlene D. Vilches who chaired the session, with the participation of Physical and Geographic Information Management Division Chief Engr. Rafael R. Balcueba, Jr., and Atty. Philip Ray Nangkil of the Philippine Institute of Environmental Planners (PIEP).

The PPDO Review Team, representatives from LGU El Nido, department heads, and assistant department heads from various provincial government offices relevant to CLUP were also present.

Representatives from several government agencies and sectors within the province, such as the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), Department of Science and Technology (DOST), DOST PAGASA-Palawan, Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD), Palawan Tourism Council (PTC), Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO), Palawan Agriculture and Fisheries Council, Haribon-Palawan, Tubbataha Management Office (TMO), and others, also participated in the meeting.