The provincial government of Palawan has entered into separate agreements with the local governments of Linapacan and Narra to implement infrastructure projects in their respective municipalities.

Provincial information officer Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco said that under the memorandum of agreement (MOA) signed Monday, January 23, by Governor Victorino Dennis M. Socrates and Linapacan Mayor Emil Neri, the Provincial Government of Palawan (PGP) will lend heavy equipment to the local government unit (LGU), including 2 units of bulldozer, 2 hydraulic excavators, compactor, and 2 units of dump truck.

A backhoe, dump truck, two bulldozers, and a compactor will also be lent to the Narra LGU under a separate MOA signed by the governor and Narra mayor Gerandy Danao.

“Ang inisyatibong ito ng administrasyong Socrates ay isang paraan upang maisakatuparan ang progresong hinahangad pagdating sa mga pampublikong pasilidad at imprastruktura sa bawat munisipyo ng lalawigan para sa kapakanan ng sambayanan,” Cojamco said.

This is the result of Sangguniang Panlalawigan Ordinance No. 3069-22, which seeks to establish “Inter-Local Cooperation for better Infrastructure between the Provincial Government of Palawan and all Municipal Local Government Units and Barangay Local Governments within the jurisdiction of the Province and further authorizing the Governor to enter into and sign memorandum of agreement for such purpose.”

