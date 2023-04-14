Board Member Juan Antonio Alvarez is pushing for the amendment of an ordinance that sets a minimum volume for septage desludging for commercial, institutional, and residential establishments currently connected to the El Nido Sewerage, Solid Waste and Septage Treatment Plant (ENSSWTP).

Proposed Ordinance No. 130-23, entitled “An Ordinance Amending Section 6 of the Provincial Ordinance No. 17248, series of 2022 otherwise known as the Establishing the El Nido Sewerage, Solid Waste, and Septage Treatment Plant (ENSSWTP) in the Municipality of El Nido, Province of Palawan, Providing for its Management and Operation, Imposing Fees and Charges Thereof and Appropriating Funds Therefore and for Other Purposes,” was authored by Board Member Alvarez, together with all the board members, during the regular session held last Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

According to Alvarez, the amendment to the measure stemmed from the current complaints raised by the residents of El Nido regarding the desludging services of the El Nido STP.

“This amendment of STP ordinance of El Nido stems from the various concerns of our stakeholders in El Nido. This is just an adjustment of the minimum desludging volume of our desludging service in the said STP because the current ordinance, our minimum desludging volume is at 10 cubic meters,” Alvarez said.

“We found out that maraming septic tank sa El Nido ang hindi umaabot ng 10 cubic meters, karamihan po ay 3 to 5 cubic meters lang ang kanilang mga septic tanks, so excess po ‘yung minimum sa kanilang actual capacity,” he explained.

Currently, the minimum volume is set at 10 cubic meters, but it will be lowered to 5 cubic meters to be favorable to those whose septic tanks are not capable of reaching 10 cubic meters.

“To address that problem, ang amendment po natin ay ‘yung minimum volume po, we are amending it from 10 cubic meters to 5 cubic meters ang minimum na volume pag magpapa-desludge tayo sa ating El Nido STP,” said BM Alvarez.

Meanwhile, board member Nieves C. Rosento expressed her appreciation for the amendment to the current ordinance as it will be a big help not only to small business owners but also to the people of El Nido.

“This is timely po and thank you, Hon. Alvarez, for this effort na maibaba natin ang cubic meters from 10 to 5. This is timely po as El Nido is now in rehabilitation status at marami po talaga ang nangangailangan na magkapag-desludge na. So, timely po at malaking tulong sa ating mga kababayan sa El Nido from 10 cubic meters ay maibaba po sa 5 cubic meters to make it P7,950 lang ang first 5 cubic meter not P15,000,” said Rosento.

The proposed ordinance has already been approved on its first reading by the 44th Sangguniang Panlalawigan.

About Post Author