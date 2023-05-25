The Palawan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) convened for its 2nd Quarter meeting on Wednesday, May 24, at the VJR Hall of the provincial capitol building.

The discussion primarily focused on expanding services and enhancing preparedness measures to mitigate the potential impacts of El Niño.

PAGASA Palawan Senior Weather Specialist Sonny Pajarilla.provided an in-depth Climate Outlook for the province, specifically addressing the period from June to November, which coincides with the anticipated occurrence of the El Niño phenomenon. The report included forecasts and projections on the expected weather patterns and the potential impact on Palawan’s agricultural and water resources.

A resolution requesting to augment Disaster Preparedness Fund (DPF) to P30,000,000 also gained the support of the council.

The Provincial Government emphasized the importance of cooperation and coordination among different agencies and stakeholders to ensure a comprehensive and unified response to the potential impacts of El Niño.

