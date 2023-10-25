The Sangguniang Panlalawigan has passed a resolution condemning China’s latest display of aggression in the West Philippine Sea and supporting the Philippine government’s response to the incident.

Board Member Rafael Ortega, in a privilege speech Tuesday, said the incident on October 22 involving Chinese vessels harassing a Philippine supply mission to Ayungin Shoal was “a blatant violation of international law.”

“The latest aggression made by China was a blatant violation of international law because it has no legal right or authority to conduct law enforcement operations in our territorial waters, in our exclusive economic zone (EEZ),” Ortega said.

He continued, “This incident of serious escalation of illegal activities by China in WPS is a complete disregard of any norm or of international laws.”

Board Member Ryan Maminta expressed support for the national government’s efforts to uphold the country’s territorial integrity, sovereign rights, and EEZ in the region.

“We condemn to the highest possible terms the recent harassment of our troops conducting a resupply mission in Ayungin Shoal by the Chinese government through its CCG, and we support the actions of the president and the instrumentalities of the government concerning this matter, particularly the Department of National Defense and the Department of Foreign Affairs,” Maminta stated.

Meanwhile, Board Member Winston Arzaga expressed concern over the rising tension in the area, saying the province of Palawan will be at the forefront should the tension escalate into an armed conflict.

“My worry is that Palawan is host to two EDCA (Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement) sites, one in Puerto Princesa City and one in Bugsuk. Maybe China is doing it to test the resolve of the Philippine government as to what extent the Philippine government will do or will try to invoke a provision in the mutual defense treaty that will require the intervention of the United States,” Arzaga stated.

“Perhaps it is the intention of the Chinese government to see to what extent we will absorb their actions, trying to see how far we can accept them and to what extent we will call for the intervention of America by virtue of the MDT,” he surmised.

Ortega, however, said he believes the national government is applying the maximum tolerance approach to dealing with the issue and only resorting to diplomatic protests against China.

But if this will reach the point where the country will need interventions from other countries, he said he is confident that the United States and other allies will help.