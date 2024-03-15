The Provincial Veterinary Office is encouraging hog farmers in Palawan to seize the opportunity presented by its status as the only African swine fever-free area in Mimaropa, urging them to increase their production.

Dr. Darius Mangcucang, chief of the provincial veterinary office, pointed out Palawan’s exclusive status as a “dark green zone’ in the region, urging local raisers to capitalize on this by increasing hog production to meet pork demand and improve transportation for greater financial gains.

“Tayo na lang ang nananatiling dark green zone sa Mimaropa region na puwedeng mapagkunan ng supply at ilang probinsya sa buong Pilipinas,” he said Thursday in a statement.

“Kaya ini-encourage namin ang mga farmer na mag-alaga ng marami habang nananatili pa ang ating probinsiya na ASF-free. Samantalahin natin ang pagkakataong ito para masapatan ang supply sa ating probinsiya at [makapag-benta] ng swine sa mga probinsyang hanggang ngayon ay sinasalot ng ASF,” Mangcucang emphasized.

He said that this is only temporary and may last for up to a year as long as many areas in the Philippines remain in the “red zone” or positive for ASF.

In connection with this, he stressed the importance of Recognition on Active Surveillance on African Swine Fever (RAS-ASF) certificates from the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) under the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Despite the province’s designation as a “dark green zone” or free zone, the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) established RAS-ASF as a an important requirement before allowing the release of live pigs or pork products.

Hog raisers in Palawan cannot export or sell outside of Palawan without RAS-ASF certificates.

In January 2024, towns such as Narra, Brooke’s Point, Cuyo, Dumaran, Magsaysay, and Quezon were issued these certificates.

As February and March progressed, more towns like Taytay, Bataraza, and Roxas received RAS-ASF certificates.

With the issuance of these certificates, there has been a gradual resurgence in hog raising.

“Malaki ang naitulong ng RAS-ASF sa mga farmers natin dahil matagal na panahon na silang hindi kumikita sa pag-aalaga ng baboy. Nagkaroon din ng positibong epekto ang mataas na kuha sa mga farmer dahil ‘yong mga dating huminto sa pag-aalaga ay unti-unti na ring bumabalik,” said Mangcucang.

Mangcucang said another good result is that local government units are now directly requesting the Provincial Veterinary Office (ProVet) to conduct surveillance and monitoring in their areas to safeguard domestic pigs from ASF.

He claimed that Governor Dennis Socrates’ desire to protect Palawan from the ASF threat and to support Palaweño farmers who raise pigs is another driving force behind this.