The province’s treasurer’s office reminded all professionals on Friday to meet their fiscal obligations by paying the yearly Professional Tax Receipt (PTR) of ₱300 by January 31.

The Provincial Treasurer’s Office (PTO), headed by Elino Mondragon, informed Wednesday, January 5, that the necessary tax is levied on those who have passed any government examination and are now working as professionals in different fields.

The payment deadline is strict, and the full amount is payable regardless of when the professional started practicing throughout the year.

A wide array of professions fall under this tax mandate, including those in Business Education, Social Work, Engineering, Medical and Health, and Technology sectors. Notable professions include Accountancy, Criminology, various Engineering disciplines, Medicine, Nursing, and many others.

For those in the field of Engineering, the categories include Aeronautical, Agricultural, Chemical, Civil, Electrical, Electronics, Geodetics, Mechanical, Metallurgical, Mining, Naval Architecture and Marine, and Sanitary Engineering. In the Medical and Health sector, professionals encompass Dentistry, Medical Technology, Medicine, Midwifery, Nursing, Nutrition and Dietetics, Optometry, Pharmacy, Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy, Radiologic Technology, Respiratory Therapy, and Veterinary Medicine. Meanwhile, in the field of Technology, the professions include Agriculture, Architecture, Chemistry, Environmental Planning, Fisheries, Forestry, Geology, Interior Design, Landscape Architecture, and Master Plumbers.

For new applicants, the PTO requires the presentation of a Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) ID. Professionals seeking to renew their PTR must also present their previous year’s receipt along with their PRC ID.

In addition to these, professionals not governed by the PRC, such as Interior Decorators, Insurance Agents, Actuaries, Commercial Aviators, among others, are required to pay an annual tax of ₱250.

This includes Interior Decorators, Insurance Agents, Insurance Sub-Agents, Actuaries, Commercial Aviators, Professional Appraisers of Tobacco and other Domestic or Foreign Products, Mechanical Plant Engineers, Junior Mechanical Engineers, and Certified Plant Mechanics (unless they are professional Mechanical Engineers who have paid the corresponding professional tax), Chiropodists, Tattoo Artists, Masseurs, Pelotaria, Jockeys, Professional Actors and Actresses, Stage Performers, Hostesses, Statisticians, Commercial Stewards and Stewardesses, Flight Attendants, Insurance Adjusters, Dieticians, Embalmers, Therapists, Dance Instructors/Trainers, and Guest Relations Officers.

The PTO, located in the Capitol Building, is open for inquiries and assistance from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.. They can also be contacted at (048) 433–2671 for further information or clarification regarding the tax payment procedures.