Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates has signed Provincial Ordinance No. 3498, declaring July 12 of every year as West Philippine Sea Victory Day in the Province of Palawan, marking the 8th anniversary of the United Nations Permanent Court of Arbitration’s (UNPCA) ruling on the case filed by the Philippines against China in the West Philippine Sea dispute.

The signing of the ordinance served as the main event of a celebration in the province initiated by the Sulong West Philippine Sea movement, held at the Provincial Capitol Complex.

Socrates said the day is historic for Palawan, noting, “This ordinance and the first celebration of WPS Victory Day are a victory for all of us, especially those who dedicated time and effort to this cause, particularly the convenors of the SWPS movement.”

“This will also send a message to the world that Filipinos are united in their stance on West Philippine Sea issues,” he added in an interview with the media.

The governor also acknowledged the delay in celebrating the victory due to the previous administration’s approach under former President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Actually, this celebration is long overdue because under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos, the national government has shifted to a more assertive position, essentially reviving the policy of former President Noynoy Aquino,” Socrates explained.

“However, for the longest time, the local government hardly had a role because national security, internal threats, and foreign relations were exclusively the domain of the national government,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kalayaan town Sangguniang Bayan Member Maurice Philip Alexis Albayda emphasized the importance of collaboration, stating, “As they say, collaboration is key. I encourage everyone to join this movement where we become channels of truth and accurate information to our fellowmen.”

Board Member Ferdinand Zaballa underscored the significance of the declaration, urging, “Let us safeguard our sovereignty, translate legal victories into concrete actions—let’s protect our seas, preserve our natural resources, and defend our territory.”

He added, “Let us unite and cooperate. The strength of our nation lies in our unity. Let’s stand together, set aside our differences, and work together towards a common goal.”

In addition to the ordinance, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan also adopted resolutions urging President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to proclaim WPS Victory Day as a national event and calling on Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez and Rep. Jose Alvarez to sponsor a bill in the House of Representatives for the same purpose.

The National Youth Movement for the West Philippine Sea (NYMWPS), a peaceful, non-partisan, transglobal organization advocating for Philippine sovereignty and territorial integrity since 2015, also sent a letter to Marcos urgently requesting him to declare July 12 as “West Philippine Sea National Day” as a symbol of national pride and sovereignty.

In a press statement, NYMWPS highlighted that the UN tribunal’s decision “not only affirmed our country’s territorial claims but also demonstrated the Filipino people’s resilience and determination in defending our sovereignty.”

The group emphasized that commemorating “West Philippine Sea National Day” annually will foster national unity and pride, educate citizens about the ruling’s significance, and encourage continuous defense of the country’s territorial and sovereign rights. They propose incorporating the date into the national calendar to solidify commitment to safeguarding the country’s sovereignty for future generations.

“Celebrating this day annually honors our victory and reminds every Filipino of the importance of our territorial integrity and the abundant natural resources within our maritime boundaries,” said NYMWPS founder and global chairperson Dr. Celia Lamkin.